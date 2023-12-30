Bromley 5-1 Ebbsfleet United

Bromley beat Ebbsfleet to complete a quickfire double and maintain the pressure on National League leaders Chesterfield.

Struggling Ebbsfleet, beaten 3-2 at home by Bromley on Boxing Day, took a surprise eighth-minute lead through Luke O'Neill's header.

But second-placed Bromley were ahead at the break through Michael Cheek and Ben Krauhaus.

Alex Kirk smashed home just after the restart, Olufela Olomola added another and Krauhaus completed the rout with his second two minutes from time.

Report supplied by PA Media.