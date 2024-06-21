Bromley defender Reynolds signs contract extension

Callum Reynolds played 41 matches for Bromley last season, including 40 in the National League as the club were promoted to the English Football League for the first time [Getty Images]

Bromley defender Callum Reynolds has signed a new contract after helping the club achieve promotion the English Football league for the first time in their history.

The 34-year-old made 41 appearances last season and started the National League play-off final victory over Solihull Moors at Wembley.

Former Barnet captain Reynolds has played for Portsmouth, Luton Town, Boreham Wood, Aldershot Town and Dagenham & Redbridge in career spanning 17 years.

He has scored four goals in 82 games in total for the Ravens.

The club did not state the length of the deal.

Reynolds was one of four players, along with Louis Dennis, Besart Topalloj and Soul Kader, discussing the offer of new contracts following promotion.