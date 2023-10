Olufela Olomola scored a brace as Bromley claimed a 3-1 victory at home to Oxford City.

The hosts hit the front when Olomola opened his Bromley account just six minutes in.

Oxford soon struck back with a Josh Parker penalty, levelling the scores midway through the first half.

Olomola put the home side back in front after 65 minutes, and Louis Dennis put the result beyond doubt late on.

Match report supplied by PA Media.