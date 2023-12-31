Broken Record: No skips as CeeDee Lamb sets Cowboys all-time receiving mark

The Cowboys have a new franchise record holder for receptions.

With his third catch of the first half, wideout CeeDee Lamb has passed Michael Irvin for the most receptions in Dallas franchise history. Lamb entered the game with 109 receptions. Unfortunately, instead of being able to celebrate it and the touchdown it should’ve been, Lamb lost the ball. To make matters worse, it went into the end zone before going out of bounds, invoking the worst rule in professional sports.

Anywhere else on the field, a fumble forward that goes out of bounds returns the ball to the spot of the fumble. But for some reason, a fumble that goes into the end zone and then out of bounds is a touchback, given to the other team.

Lamb caught two more passes on the next possession to push his total to 114 and counting.

