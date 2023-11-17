'A broken institution': Virginia AG hires law firm for James Madison football in NCAA bowl game dispute

James Madison celebrates after defeating Connecticut during an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) ORG XMIT: VAHAR120

Another day, another development in James Madison University football's endeavoring to make a bowl game: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has hired a law firm to represent the school in a potential lawsuit.

The law firm Hunton Andrew Kurth sent a three-page later to the NCAA ahead of its decision Wednesday to deny James Madison's postseason waiver request and asks for a response by noon Friday.

“We fully hope and expect that the various Committees and the NCAA as a whole will do the right thing and allow JMU to compete in whatever bowl game its performance warrants,” the letter says. Failing that, “JMU is prepared to promptly file a lawsuit in the Western District of Virginia asserting that the bowl ban violates the antitrust and, potentially, other laws.”

'NCAA doesn't care': Fans react as James Madison football denied bowl again

'NCAA has proven it is a broken institution'

Miyares released a statement following the NCAA's denial of a waiver as well, saying "The NCAA has proven it is a broken institution which continues to make arbitrary and capricious decisions that are anti-competitive and have a profoundly negative impact on student-athletes, JMU, the Commonwealth of Virginia, collegiate football and athletes as a whole."

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors Administrative Committee - the body that denied the latest waiver request - reaffirmed its stance. The committee stated the two-year requirement keeping James Madison out of a bowl game this season is in place to ensure programs are in a sustainable position.

"The board continues to believe that if Division I members do not think the requirements are appropriate, those concerns should be addressed through rules changes rather than waiver requests,” the committee's statement read in part.

Home finale: Spurned by NCAA, James Madison will need focus as it faces surging Appalachian State

How JMU can still make a bowl game

However, the committee did note that there is still a possibility for both James Madison and Jacksonville State, who also saw a waiver request denied this week, to make a bowl game. That route would require not enough bowl-eligible teams (teams with at least six wins and a winning record) to fill all the slots for the 41 bowl games this postseason.

While this fight for a bowl game will likely continue into December, the Dukes' football program does have something to look forward to this weekend. ESPN's College Gameday program will be in Harrisonburg Saturday for the No. 21-ranked Dukes' home finale against Appalachian State.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: James Madison football has law firm to fight NCAA over bowl game issue