A broken hand couldn't stop Lapel's lone senior. 'She has that fire in her.'

WEST LAFAYETTE — Krystin Davis didn't let her season end after sectional because of a broken hand. And she sure as heck wasn't going to let the final game of her softball career — the IHSAA Class 2A state championship game — go by without getting on base.

Lapel needed a hit and after putting the ball in play twice against Cascade ace Grace Gray, the Bulldogs' lone senior was confident she could get a bunt down when she came to bat in the bottom of the sixth. Davis' first bunt attempt went foul, then after taking the second pitch for a ball, she went for the bunt again.

And she executed it to perfection. The ball bounced in front of home plate and slowly rolled toward the circle. By the time Gray and catcher Amberlyn Culp converged on the yellow sphere, Davis was crossing first base with Lapel's first hit of the game.

"That lit a fire under us," Davis said as she unwrapped the medical tape encasing her right hand.

Indeed. The Bulldogs parlayed Davis' infield single into their most substantial rally of the night. Tatum Harper worked a walk, then Laylah Gore rifled a one-out single that scored both Davis (RBI) and Harper (error on the same play).

Lapel is on the board. Laylah Gore legs out an infield single, then another run scores on an error.



Lap trails 4-2 with the tying run at the plate and only one out. B6. pic.twitter.com/4ETdeFnEF1 — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) June 7, 2024

It was a scrappy effort by Lapel, the exact sort of thing we've come to expect from this group, this school.

But the rally fell short. Gray struck out the next two, then retired the side in order in the seventh to ice the 4-2 win.

"Krystin's hit gave us confidence," junior Karlie Jannings said. The game "just didn't go our way."

Davis had to be the one to initiate Lapel's final rally of the season, right?

The team's lone senior, Davis was nervous coming into the season, unsure what to expect about life in the spotlight. "I knew she had to keep her mental toughness going," she said, adding confidently: "And I think I did that really well."

Lapel Bulldogs Krystin Davis (1) throws the ball during the IHSAA Class 2A softball state championship against the Cascade Cadets, Friday, June 7, 2024, at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Cascade Cadets won 4-2.

Those involved with the program agree.

"She's just an unbelievable kid," coach AJ Balser said. "She's a role model, not only as an athlete but in the classroom, as well. She has a 4.3 or 4.4 GPA, is going to Purdue next season — she has her bearings straight and a lot of girls look up to her. Krystin's just an all-around awesome person."

Davis was the team's top hitter entering Friday, batting .560 with a school-record 51 hits (five doubles and six triples), 39 runs, 18 RBIs and 31 steals, and was part of a deep pitching staff, logging a 3-1 record over 18.2 innings pitched.

Disaster struck in the sectional championship game when Davis tripped over first base and fractured a small bone in her right hand.

Jannings thought her teammate's season (and career) was over.

The Lapel coaches had drawn up plans to use Davis as a pinch runner and maybe as a batter.

But following warm-ups ahead of the regional final vs. Madison-Grant, Davis told Balser she was good to go. Hitting, fielding, running — the only thing she couldn't do was pitch.

"I didn't want to sit out and have that sectional final be my last game," Davis said. "And I think it definitely helped my team knowing I went out and gave it my all."

Aside from it being painful to hit, the injury had virtually no impact on Davis' production. She went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at regional and was 8-for-12 over her past three games entering Friday, with a flawless fielding percentage on seven chances in the field.

Davis simply got her right hand and wrist taped before every game, then went to work.

"She never really skipped a beat, man. It was unreal," Balser said of Davis, whose doctor found out she'd also been fielding during her two-week check-in Friday morning.

"Krystin has that fire in her," Jannings added. "She's going to play because she wants to be there for her team and we're all just so proud of her. She's accomplished so much."

The Mental Attitude Award recipient, Davis was quick to provide perspective in the aftermath of Friday's loss, reflecting on a 24-win season that encompassed a Madison County championship (included win over 4A Pendleton Heights) and the first regional and semistate championships in program history.

"This group of girls is actually unbelievable," Davis said. "We definitely made history and I think when we look back years from now, we'll be amazed with what we accomplished."

