Broken gas line closes several streets in downtown Boise; authorities on scene

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Authorities are responding to a broken gas line in downtown Boise.

The Boise Police Department and the Boise Fire Department have closed off 10th to 12th streets between Main and Grove streets because of the broken gas line, department spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman by text.

The public has been asked to avoid the area while the gas line is repaired.