Broken finger won’t slow Chase Briscoe

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chase Briscoe isn’t sure when he’ll have surgery this week for his broken finger, but he’s clear on one thing.

“They said I don’t have to be put under (for the procedure), but I definitely don’t want to be awake for that,” he said.

Briscoe, who will start 14th in tonight’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, broke the middle finger on his left hand while driving a dirt late model car Thursday at an event that included Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.

“Qualifying just got really tight and was all the way to the left,” Briscoe said. “When I hit the wall, it literally ripped the wheel all the way back to the right. Never had that happen before.

“When I pulled into the infield, it hurt a little bit and was kind of waiting. I had adrenaline pumping and looked at my finger and it was pointed crooked, so I knew I was in trouble.

“I went to the ambulance and they didn’t know if it was necessarily broken and the next morning came here and got an X-ray. As soon as the picture popped up, the doctor went ‘oh boy,’ so I knew I was in trouble. Overall I feel like I’m 99 percent of what I normally.”

A brace and tape protect Chase Briscoe’s broken left middle finger. (Photo by Dustin Long)

Briscoe competed in Saturday night’s Craftsman Truck race at Bristol, placing seventh.

“My hand is throbbing,” he said after the Truck race. “I can feel my pulse in it. I’m sure an hour from now I’m going to be hurting pretty bad.

“It held really well today. I was amazed at how well I was able to drive just with how much pain I was in just doing everyday life stuff. They did a really good job of making this (brace) as good as it could. I’m looking forward to (Sunday). I feel I can contend for the win.”

Briscoe had a brace for the finger and his glove taped to limit the movement of the finger in Saturday night’s race.

Briscoe seeks his first win in this event. He was running second last year when he made a desperation move on the last lap to try to get in front of leader Tyler Reddick. Briscoe spun into Reddick, causing Reddick to spin. Busch, running third, drove by both to score his only Cup victory of last season.

