From a broken collarbone to Olympic gold – and this is just the start for Tom Pidcock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Cary
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Pidcock completely dominated the field on his way to claiming gold - MATTHEW CHILDS
Tom Pidcock completely dominated the field on his way to claiming gold - MATTHEW CHILDS

An hour or so after he had smashed the best mountain bikers in the world with a performance of such astonishing maturity you could have been forgiven for mistaking him for a veteran, Tom Pidcock reminded us of his real age.

“It’s my birthday when I get home,” the 21-year-old, newly-crowned Olympic mountain bike champion told a small group of reporters who had made it down to Izu from Tokyo for the day. “I’m going to get a shiny gold bike and go and ride it around Leeds... ride around with a ‘bling’ bike."

For the first time all day, Pidcock looked and sounded exactly what he was: a young man who had just won the biggest race of his life and was looking forward to enjoying himself.

Until then, everything he had said and done had belied his age. The self-control he had exhibited, the race craft.

From the way he surged from 29th on the grid to the front of the pack within the first few hundred metres, to the way he picked his way neatly past the spectacular first lap crash of pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel, to the way he slowed to weigh up the form of his remaining rivals before, on the fourth lap out of seven, accelerating away from them decisively to win by 20 seconds from Mathias Flückiger, to his celebrations afterwards, to the interviews he gave. Everything he did bore the hallmark of a seasoned pro.

None of which will come as a surprise to those who have followed Pidcock's meteoric rise. The Yorkshireman may be a new name to the wider sporting public in this country, but he has long been one of cycling's brightest young things. Maybe even the next big thing.

Tom Pidcock celebrates winning gold medal in the cross country mountain biking - Jasper Jacobs
Tom Pidcock celebrates winning gold medal in the cross country mountain biking - Jasper Jacobs

Pidcock was winning junior world titles on the road and in cyclocross as far back as 2017. He has carried on winning at every level since.

Sir Dave Brailsford snapped him up for his Ineos Grenadiers team earlier this year, and Pidcock wasted no time in making an impact on the WorldTour, winning Brabantse Pijl, finishing second at Amstel-Gold, third at Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne, fifth at Strade-Bianche and sixth at La Fleche-Wallonne, all in the space of his first few weeks as a professional.

Pidcock not only has prodigious talent, he has the confidence and the calmness to translate that talent into results. Whatever type of bike you put him on, whatever company you place him in, he instantly looks as if he belongs.

Never more so than on Monday. Up against the best specialist mountain bikers in the world, Pidcock looked completely and utterly in control throughout. He crushed it.

It was all the more special because he very nearly did not make it to Tokyo at all. Eight weeks ago Pidcock was hit side-on by a car while out training ahead of the Tour de Suisse. His Pinarello was smashed in two, his collarbone likewise.

He was back training within a week, back in his heat chamber at home, acclimatising for the ferocious humidity of Japan in July.

That accident, and the race against time to return, partly explained his emotional reaction at the finish, collapsing into the arms of long-time coach Kurt Bogaerts. “Kurt spent so much time with me after my crash working together, planning every single day to optimise the limited time we had for this race,” he said. “This win is as much down to him as to me.”

Pidcock also has British Cycling to thank. The governing body’s commitment in this Olympic cycle to cast its net wider, to target medals beyond track and the road, was the genesis of this MTB project, which has only really picked up steam in the last few months but which now looks inspired.

Of course, there is no knowing how things might have panned out had van der Poel not crashed, the Dutchman apparently unaware that a wooden plank which had been positioned beneath a jump in training, had been removed for competition.

Interestingly, Pidcock was slightly defensive when asked what he thought might have happened had van der Poel stayed in the race. “He was in the race,” he said. “It [the jump] was part of the race. It wasn’t nice to see and I hope he’s alright. But he also came to Japan late. He gambled on that.”

Van der Poel's exit was a shame for the fans who lined the route, making the most of Izu's less restrictive Covid controls, But there will be other clashes. What a few years we have ahead of us watching these guys going hammer and tongs at each other.

When Tadej Pogacar was asked at his most recent Tour coronation whether we were now living in the ‘Pogacar era’ he simply reeled off a list of exciting, versatile riders competing now: Wout van Aert, Egan Bernal, Remco Evenepoel...Tom Pidcock.

That is the esteem in which the young Briton is held. He has not even ridden a grand tour and he is already seen as a potential Tour de France winner.

At some point, Pidcock will probably have to choose what he wishes to focus on; grand tours, one-day classics, mountain bikes. He could do any of them. And for now he seems to want to do all of them. Next up is the Vuelta a Espana before he leads the British squad at the world road race championships in Flanders in the autumn.

But he cannot ride cyclocross and mountain bikes and one-day classics forever, and also expect to win grand tours. Maybe you can if your name is Tom Pidcock? “I’ve got time on my side,” he replied, smiling “There’s no rush. I’m an Olympic champion so I must be doing something right. I’m just going to enjoy this first, then we’ll look at that.”

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Cycling-Dygert seeks gold 10 months after horror crash

    Had it not been for her horrific crash at the world championships at Imola 10 months ago, the obvious question ahead of Wednesday's women's Olympic cycling time trial would have been who will come second behind American Chloe Dygert. The 22 km blast starting and finishing at Fuji International Speedway also looks tailor-made for a rider who took the discipline to a new level at the 2019 world championships. On a stormy day in Yorkshire, England, she went 90 seconds faster than reigning Olympic road champion Anna van der Breggen over a 30 km course, with one commentator remarking that "even the TV helicopter can't keep up with her."

  • Iowa High School Volleyball Conference Preview: South Central

    Iowa Preps previews this conference heading into the 2021 volleyball season now!SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!------------------- What other coverage am I missing by not ...

  • Eagles sign Steven Nelson

    Darius Slay got what he wanted. The Eagles cornerback went on Twitter recently to pitch free agent Steven Nelson on joining him in the Philly secondary and the team announced Nelson’s signing on Sunday. It’s a one-year deal that Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports is worth $4 million. Nelson was released by the Steelers in [more]

  • Britain's Tom Pidcock wins gold just eight weeks after horror crash shattered collarbone

    The cyclist won GB's first Olympic gold in mountain biking just weeks after a car collision shattered his collarbone into five pieces.

  • Olympics-Cycling-Neff completes comeback with emotional gold

    When Jolanda Neff crashed at high speed just before Christmas 2019 and ruptured her spleen, she thought her race-winning days were over, never mind her dream of Olympic gold in Tokyo. The 28-year-old gave a masterclass in bike handling to lead a Swiss one-two-three - the country's first sweep at an Olympics since 1936 - by a whopping winning margin of one minute 11 seconds. Tears rolled down her cheeks as Neff reflected on her journey back to full fitness after she struck a pile of logs on a training ride in North Carolina.

  • New Olympic champion Tom Pidcock remains on his bike as he prepares for Vuelta

    Pidcock, who turns 22 on Friday, secured gold for Team GB on his mountain bike on Monday.

  • San Francisco bars set to require proof of vaccination

    The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance has come out in support of establishments requiring proof of vaccination to be admitted inside. Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero share show the hospitality industry could be impacted.&nbsp;

  • Neff leads Swiss sweep of medals in women's mountain biking

    Jolanda Neff won the women’s mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, leading a Swiss sweep of the medal stand while capping a long comeback from a career-threatening crash in the North Carolina mountains. Sina Frei and Linda Indergand tried to chase down their countrywoman but never had a chance. Neff took the lead when world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot crashed on a slippery section of rocks on the first loop in the mountains southwest of Tokyo.

  • Tom Pidcock produces phenomenal performance to win mountain biking gold

    The 21-year-old won by 20 seconds.

  • FIA, Formula 1 Will Hear Red Bull's Case against Lewis Hamilton on Thursday

    Hearing to examine 10-second penalty levied against Hamilton for Verstappen crash at Silverstone

  • Olympic outsider teams celebrate rare gold medals in Tokyo

    The Tokyo Olympics have brought some unexpected gold medals for countries and teams which rarely, if ever, see their athletes on the podium. Here's a look at some of the teams which have won events despite having little history of Olympic success. The Atlantic island of only 65,000 people — they could all fit into the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo — has its first gold medalist after Flora Duffy won the women's triathlon on Tuesday.

  • Angels manager Joe Maddon on Shohei Ohtani's MVP season: 'It's not even close'

    In Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon's mind, it's a no-brainer that Shohei Ohtani is the American League's MVP award.

  • The cycling craze taking over Iowa

    Gravel biking is growing in popularity across the Midwest — and Iowa is destined to be one of cyclists' top destinations.Just look at RAGBRAI. Tuesday marks the race's Gravel Day, and this year, planners expanded the route to include roughly 50 miles of unpaved roads.Why it matters: Cementing the state's superiority in the growing sport can draw tourism, more races and big names in the future. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut

  • Chevy Bolts Recalled Again. What It Could Mean for GM’s Stock.

    The Chevrolet Bolt continues to provide problems for GM. History suggests that this recall could be an expensive one.

  • Newborn orangutan boosts hope for conservationists

    Two weeks ago, 12-year-old Tanna, one of three orangutans at the zoo, delivered a ginger female baby after more than a decade of no births.The father, 11-year-old Rahamim, was the last orangutan to be born at the zoo, before the new offspring was born."We are very happy for this little girl, she is a very important addition to the breeding programme, the European Breeding Programme of orangutans so we can help and save the species from extinction in the nature," said zoologist, Keren Or.For days the baby orangutan was hidden under her mother's red fur.But more recently, after Tanna started to gain confidence, the baby, attached to her body, appeared more visible.

  • "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder on her first Emmy nomination & show's renewal

    Actress and standup comedian Hannah Einbinder, one of the stars of the HBO Max comedy "Hacks," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her first Emmy nomination, and the show's season 2 renewal.

  • Flyers GM Fletcher sets course for overdue roster overhaul

    Cam Atkinson was a Philadelphia Flyer for all of about 30 minutes when he popped on a video call wearing a Gritty T-shirt. At the pace general manager Chuck Fletcher has flipped the roster this month, the googly-eyed mascot is suddenly about the longest-tenured -- uh, thing? Shayne Gostisbehere, once a franchise cornerstone, was literally ghosted by the Flyers.

  • Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

    Zhihui Hou took gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo International Forum

  • Simone Biles Reveals What Led to Her Surprising Withdrawal in Team Final

    Simone Biles surprised everyone when she pulled out of the gymnastics team final after struggling to land a vault, but for a short time, the world only knew her departure was due to a medical issue.

  • Blackhawks acquire Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury from Vegas

    For the second time in five days, the Blackhawks have made a splash, acquiring Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury from Vegas.