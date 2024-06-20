Broken baguettes and snapped spaghetti: The ‘food wars’ dominating the Euros

Football fans have been using national foods to cheer on their teams – and taunt their opposition - Anadolu

Non, je ne baguette rien. The goulash has met the backlash. Schnitzel’s fair game, just don’t mention Fritzl. As for making jokes about Dutch cheese or Italian staples? Gouda luck, I wouldn’t put it pasta – or him.

At Euro 2024, no national fare is escaping conscription in what has become the most delicious subplot of the tournament: the food wars, in which a country’s most famous comestible is ritually desecrated in front of its fans’ very eyes. Bread has been broken and stews slagged off. It’s football hooliganism, but a more palatable version.

“Thank God the violence has not been there. Instead we’re seeing a lot of fun and banter between fans like these hilarious ‘food wars’,” Hamburg-based food stall-holder Roland Koch told Reuters this week. “Just don’t mess with our ‘currywurst’ – or else then there will be trouble, I warn you!,” he added.

In the days of yore, the most extreme fans at international football tournaments would target each other in the traditional way: first with chants, then by donning a face covering, lighting flares and advancing towards the opposition with knuckle-dusters and broken bottles. But this summer, you’re more likely to see baklava than balaclavas.

The food fight began just as all great alphabetical lists of participating nations in Euro 2024 does: with Albania leading the charge. Ahead of their match with Italy last week, Albanian fans snapped uncooked spaghetti in front of their counterparts. When historians appraise the food wars, this will come to be known as the Battle of Spaghettisburg. A penne for their thoughts at the end of the match, though: Italy won 2-1. Sorry.

But this is serious stuff, and you know a war is about to get especially spicy when an Austrian gets involved. That came the next day, when the Viennese broke baguettes in front of some devastated French fans. You could see their spirit crumble like the perfectly golden, crunchy crust. France won 1-0. That’s a curious element in the conflict thus far. The antagonised side keeps winning. Food for… thought.

A video clip of some young women in England shirts also breaking baguettes in front of French fans soon went viral. Why they did it, besides seeking fame, and really showing the gluten lobby what’s what, is unclear. (England are not due to play France until the semi-finals, should the sides make it to that far.) But it stoked an interesting thought experiment.

“The latest thing in fan rivalry. Breaking baguettes in front of bemused Frenchmen. Yesterday, the Albanian fans were doing similar with spaghetti to the Italians. What do you break in front of the English?” one X user, Clive Wismayer, asked.

“You pour away a cup of tea,” came one reply. “Chocolate coins to symbolise all the billions we have wasted on Brexit,” another responded, presumably on his way to recording Live At the Apollo. “Pour out a can of beans,” a third suggested. “Wind,” many agreed.

In truth there was no obvious answer. That’s the great thing about importing roughly 40 per cent of our food: any attacks from European citizens on Britain’s favourite snacks would likely amount to self-harm. Take that, countries with greater culinary identities than us!

Inside the stadiums, things have turned nastier still. “FONDUE BETTER THAN GOULASH” one banner at Switzerland vs Hungary read. (The Swiss are not staying neutral here.) “SCHNITZEL BETTER THAN BAGUETTE,” featured at least twice at Austria vs France. Both feel like unfair comparisons, given it very much depends on our mood and appetite, but as Albert Maysles said, tyranny is the deliberate removal of nuance.

Belgium fans, never wanting to be left out and overshadowed by their bigger neighbours, are wearing frites hats. The French are putting bread on their heads. “KIELBASA [sausage] BETTER THAN GOUDA,” Polish fans told their Dutch rivals. The Netherlands won that game, of course.

And the gentle Italians, lovers not fighters, have taken a banner to each game bearing the motivating words: “EAT PASTA AND RUN FASTA”. It’s not nasty, it’s just a fact. And a better phrase than “carb-loading”, you would have to admit.

So far, England fans have largely kept their powder dry. But later today, Denmark will take on Jude and the boys. It seems a prime opportunity to take a smørrebrød open sandwich and show those Vikings how to close it once and for all, like the great John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, always intended. In response they can expect a slew of “WHERE’S YOUR BACON FROM?” placards. But that answer is complex. Hold firm and we can keep up the winning streaky.

“Granddad, what did you do in the great food war of Euro 2024?” small children will ask in years to come, looking up with wide-eyed wonder. Their grandfather will gaze off into the distance, lost in nostalgia and distress.

Into his mind will hurtle a buffet of images – sausages snapped like twigs; cheeses used as grenades; once sensible, once fair people radicalised by wild ideas about schnitzel somehow being better than bread.

Oh, the horror. Oh, the humanity. “Timmy, that was a long time ago, and there were no winners. But you know I don’t like to talk about all that stuff,” will come the eventual reply. “It only ever makes me hungry.”

