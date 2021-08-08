'He broke the law': Former Cuomo aide who filed criminal complaint reveals identity

A former aide for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who filed a criminal complaint against the Democrat for multiple instances of inappropriate touching revealed her identity on Sunday and insisted her former boss "broke the law."

Brittany Commisso was initially referred to only as "Executive Assistant #1" in New York Attorney General Letitia James's report, which said the governor sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Commisso revealed that Cuomo reached under her blouse and groped her breast while at the Executive Mansion.

On Thursday, she filed a criminal complaint in Albany. Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed the development to the New York Post, and he indicated it would be up to the district attorney to file charges if the accusations are deemed credible.

“It was the right thing to do," Commisso said regarding her decision to contact law enforcement in a snippet of a taped interview with CBS This Morning, which will be released in its entirety on Monday. "The governor needs to be held accountable."

"What he did to me was a crime," she said. "He broke the law.”

CBS THIS MORNING EXCLUSIVE: The aide who accused NY Gov. Cuomo of groping her speaks publicly for the first time: "What he did to me was a crime," Brittany Commisso tells @CBSThisMorning & @timesunion. "He broke the law." Watch Monday at 7a, only on CBS. https://t.co/W9SGPNSf1S pic.twitter.com/kRulD0ViUD — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 8, 2021

Commisso has also accused the embattled governor grabbing her behind on multiple occasions, kissing her on the lips, hugging her inappropriately, and engaging in conversations about her personal life. Cuomo has denied all claims of inappropriate behavior in the report.

“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” the Democrat said shortly after James released her findings. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. That is just not who I am, and that’s just not who I’ve ever been."

Commisso is one of 11 women who have accused Cuomo of misconduct, and James's report, which was released last Tuesday, is said to have corroborated those claims. The investigation concluded that Cuomo repeatedly engaged "in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," after which he and members of his office engaged in "retaliatory" behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” some women who sought to report their experiences.

James declined to pursue criminal charges against Cuomo but left the option open for local prosecutors and law enforcement. Some municipalities have since stepped up to the plate.

On Aug. 3, Albany County District Attorney David Soares said he will be initiating a criminal investigation into the governor's conduct as he welcomed "any victim to contact" his "office with additional information." A day later, Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah launched a similar inquiry and is seeking information regarding unwanted advances and the touching of a New York state trooper, who once served as part of Cuomo's security detail at his Mount Kisco home, a residence located in her area of operation.

James's report detailed that Cuomo "ran his hand across her stomach, from her belly button to her right hip, while she held a door open for him" before "running his finger down her back, from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her back," while the pair were in an elevator.

“I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature," Rocah wrote to James in a letter obtained by NBC News.

Numerous prominent Democrats called on Cuomo to resign on Tuesday following the report, with some who had already done so before the investigation concluded, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also among several others who called for Cuomo's resignation.

