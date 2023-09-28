Who broke out for Gadsden area high school football teams? Here's 13 players to watch

It's the halfway point of the Alabama high school football season and some players have started to break out around the area.

These aren't players who were All-State or All-Region who picked up where they left because there are plenty of those players who have taken over games this season in the Gadsden area.

Here are 13 players who have broke out or reached a new level this season:

Jordan Bryan

Southside, quarterback/wide reciever

Bryan started the season at receiver and in two games had seven catches for 129 yards and two scores but had to move to quarterback when Gauge Nesmith was injured. In three games he has gone 26 of 31 for 280 yards and three scores. On the ground he has added 108 yards.

Brian Chapman

Sardis, quarterback

Chapman turned eyes with back-to-back five touchdown performances in the first two games of the year. On the year he has thrown for 873 yards and 13 touchdowns, with one interception.

Nolan Fowler

Fort Payne, wide receiver

Fowler has already gotten close to tripling his production this year. He has 20 catches for 373 yards and two scores. He has been averaging 18.7 yards a catch, becoming a deep ball threat for Dax Varnadore.

Blaze Gerhart

Sardis, running back

Gerhart has rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns while adding 144 receiving yards and another three scores.

Aaron Mann

Glencoe, running back

Mann has run the ball 105 times this year for 670 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson Morgan

Hokes Bluff, defensive back

Morgan has almost totaled his interception tally from a season ago, now with four interceptions including one returned for a touchdown. He has done it all for the Eagles, adding 113 receiving yards.

Jaleel Penn

Etowah, defensive line

Penn has 37 tackles including six for a loss and three sacks in five games on the season.

Quintavious Rogers

Collinsville, running back

Rogers has come out of nowhere with 347 yards on 31 carries and six touchdowns, averaging more than 11 yards a carry. He has added eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Jameson Scissum

Etowah, quarterback

Scissum won the starting battle in the offseason and has took off running to start the year. Scissum has thrown for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added two rushing touchdowns.

Bryce Whitaker

Hokes Bluff, quarterback

Whitaker has taken over the starting reigns for the Eagles at quarterback. He has gone 14 of 35 for 196 yards and two touchdowns while running 37 times for 240 yards and five touchdowns.

Keyshawn Woods

Cherokee County, running back

Woods is the running back behind one of the best in the area but he has been able to create his own production. In five games he has 317 yards and six touchdowns on 42 carries.

TJ Worthy

Gadsden City, running back

Worthy was a known commodity for the Titans, totaling 654 yards last season. This season he has already hit the 600 yard mark with 12 touchdowns, while adding 221 receiving yards and five touchdowns on nine receptions.

Dax Varnadore

Fort Payne, quarterback

Varnadore has lit up defenses to start the season going 72 for 116 for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's been averaging 314 yards and 3.5 touchdowns a game for the Wildcats.

