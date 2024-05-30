Broja gets European interest

[Reuters]

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has interest from multiple clubs in Europe, including French side Monaco.

The Albania striker, 22, is available for sale this summer and is ready to take the next step in his career.

This year Broja had an unsuccessful loan spell at Fulham, who paid a £4m penalty fee for not starting the former Vitesse and Southampton striker in 10 or more matches.

Fulham are not interested in making the loan spell permanent after a superb end to the season for Rodrigo Muniz but long-term admirers AC Milan and Wolves could join Monaco in the race for Broja's signature.

Monaco are seeking a replacement for outgoing striker Wissam Ben Yedder, with Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Konate and Ajax's Georges Mikautadze also on the club's list.

The Blues valued Broja at close to £50m in January but the fee could drop to between £25m and £30m. Chelsea could look to leverage any discounts by adding a substantial sell-on or a favourable buy-back clause to make any deal more worthwhile.