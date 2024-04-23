Brody Kozlowski flips commit from USC to BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – One of the top high school basketball players in the state is staying home afterall.

Corner Canyon’s Brody Kozlowski announced he is flipping his commit from USC to BYU, and will play for new head coach Kevin Young this fall.

NEWS: 2024 four-star SF Brody Kozlowski, a former USC signee, is staying home and has committed to BYU and new head coach Kevin Young, he tells @On3Recruits. https://t.co/KMRH2ObUQ0 pic.twitter.com/hYqDcpK0kx — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 23, 2024

Kozlowski originally committed to the Trojans in November, but after head coach Andy Enfield left for SMU, Kozlowski re-opened his recruitment. He narrowed his choices to BYU, SMU, Cal, Stanford and Nevada before ultimately choosing the Cougars.

Kevin Young introduced as BYU head coach

As a senior, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 20.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Chargers, shooting 49 percent from the field, and 43 percent from three-point range. Kozlowski averaged 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds for Corner Canyon as a junior.

Kozlowski has strong ties to BYU, as his father Travis played football at BYU, while his mother Kristen was a member of the Cougars women’s basketball team.

BYU lost Aly Khalifa to Louisville via the transfer portal. Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders are still in the portal, but have not announced their decisions yet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.