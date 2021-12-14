Brody Foley discusses committing to Indiana

2022 tight end prospect Brody Foley committed to Indiana Tuesday ahead of the early signing period that takes place Wednesday-Friday.

Foley committed to Tennessee on May 8. He was offered by the Vols on March 9.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end is from Anderson High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Foley discussed his commitment to Indiana with Vols Wire.

“Tom Allen is one of the best coaches in America because he is one of the best people,” Foley said. “I’ve felt that I’m a part of family already without being on campus. Coach (Kevin) Wright is a great coach and person, as well. I’ve built up a great relationship with him.”

Indiana hired Walt Bell as its next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Dec. 9. He comes to Indiana after serving as head coach at UMass from 2019-21.

Vols Wire previously highlighted Bell as a coach with ties to Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff.

In an ever changing college football business and landscape, assistant and support staff personnel can be in position to move into head coaching, coordinator and assistant roles at any level of collegiate football as schools look to form staffs.

Bell was discussed as a possible replacement if any Tennessee assistants or support staff personnel were to land promotions for their careers elsewhere following the 2021 season.

Bell, from Dickson, Tennessee, played at Middle Tennessee State from 2003-06.

He became an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State from 2014-15. At Arkansas State, Bell was co-offensive coordinator with current Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. Elarbee also served as a graduate assistant (2003-04) and tight ends coach (2005) at Middle Tennessee State when Bell played wide receiver.

“He’s a great dude, too,” Foley said of Bell. “Never heard a bad thing about him and I love his offensive schemes.”

