Brodric Martin appears to have reshaped his body for his 2nd Lions season

Brodric Martin was a weekly fixture on the Detroit Lions inactive player list in 2023. The third-round rookie defensive tackle played in just three games despite being healthy all year.

Martin was drafted out of Western Kentucky with the knowledge he was a developmental project. A very big project, quite literally; at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he was naturally a large-framed man but not one whose body looked ready to be a professional athlete.

That appears to have changed as Martin enters his second season in Detroit. Martin looks like he’s devoted his offseason to reshaping his body and getting into NFL shape. The changes are quite noticeable in some pictures the Lions have posted from the recent minicamp.

This picture of Martin is from the warmups before Detroit’s win over the Raiders on the day before Halloween last year.

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Now compare that photo with one published by the Lions from Thursday’s practice session. Note the distinct loss of baby fat from his cheeks nad neck:

Detroit Lions

Joe Chapp did a good job blending the before and after with Martin into one photo on social media. The first photo is from last year’s minicamp in June, while the one on the right is from this week’s OTAs.

None of the OTA sessions have been open to the media yet so we haven’t had a chance to check out Martin in action, but he sure looks like a different, and better, athlete entering Year 2 with the Lions.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire