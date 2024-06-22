Brodie Croft sobs as he pays tribute to Rob Burrow after Leeds Rhinos win dedicated match

Brodie Croft broke down in tears as he paid tribute to Rob Burrow and his family after helping the Leeds Rhinos to a 18-10 defeat of Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley on Friday, 21 june.

The Australian summoned two solo tries before the Rhinos held on after late responses from Matt Moylan and Edwin Ipape.

Friday evening's game, dedicated to the former Rhinos player, was the Leeds team's first home match since the former player died.

More than 80 former players gathered to pay tribute to Burrow before the match.

"I'm so pleased we could get the result for Rob and his family... It's been such an emotional two weeks," Croft said.