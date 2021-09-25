Brodhead/Juda remains unbeaten by routing River Valley

Sep. 25—SPRING GREEN — The beat goes on for Brodhead/Juda's football team.

In a battle of Southwest Conference unbeatens Friday night, Brodhead/Juda rolled to a 39-7 win over River Valley.

The Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the SWC.

"It was probably our most complete game of the season," Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. "We played very well on both sides of the ball.

"We got off to a great start offensively, and defensively, we didn't give up any points until late in the fourth quarter when there was a running clock."

Senior tailback Gage Boegli rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Matthys and Brady Rosheisen added two rushing TDs each.

Brodhead/Juda's defense allowed only six first downs and 188 yards of total offense.

------

BRODHEAD/JUDA 39, RIVER VALLEY 7

Brodhead/Juda;14;12;6;7—39

River Valley;0;0;0;7—7

Scoring summary: B/J—Brady Rosheisen 6 run (Cole Hoesly kick). B/J—Gage Boegli 43 run (Hoesley kick). B/J—Boegli 45 run (kick blocked). B/J—Blake Matthys 45 run (run failed). B/J—Rosheisen 2 run (run failed). B/J—Matthys 1 run (Hoesley kick). RV—Alt 64 pass from Myers (kick good).

Statistics: First downs—B/J 17, RV 6. Rushes—B/J 48-368, RV 24-68. Yards passing—B/J 55, RV 120. Passes—B/J 6-3-1, RV 12-6-0. Fumbles—B/J 0-0, RV 1-1. Penalties—B/J 2-15, RV 5-40