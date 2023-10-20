Broderick Taylor, defense lead Miller past Veterans Memorial in showdown

Miller had an entire year to think about its collapse against Veterans Memorial last season, as the Eagles stormed back to score 28 points in the fourth quarter and claim the win and district championship.

Given a similar scenario on Thursday, the Bucs responded to the Eagles surge in the third quarter, throwing their own flurry in a 59-40 win in the rivalry game at Buc Stadium.

Broderick Taylor scored six touchdowns — four rushing and two receiving — and Jonah Stafford provided two momentum-changing interceptions as the Bucs beat the Eagles for the second time.

The win moved Miller (8-0, 5-0) into first place in the District 14-5A Division I standings with two weeks remaining in the regular season while Veterans Memorial fell to 6-2 and suffered its first district setback.

Thursday's highlights

Luke Johnson's first quarter touchdown grabs were part of a frenetic opening frame that saw the teams combine for four touchdowns in the game's opening eight minutes.

Taylor took the third Miller snap of the game for a 70-yard touchdown on a well dialed-up screen pass from Trevor Long.

The Eagles took a 24-21 lead with a late field goal in the second quarter, but Taylor's explosiveness shone again on the first play of the second half, a 79-yard scamper.

Stafford returned his first pick 54 yards for a touchdown as Miller scored twice in the first 2:48 of the third quarter and opened a 35-24 edge.

But Vets answered with two touchdown runs from Luke Moya combined with a fourth down stop of a fake punt and another three-and-out of the prolific Miller offense.

But Taylor and Stafford combined for a touchdown, interception and another touchdown over a four-play stretch to swing the game for good.

Thursday's stars

Taylor tallied 161 yards and four touchdowns rushing and another 117 yards and two score receiving.

Long threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Damare Lister provided a boost on offense with four receptions for 116 yards and Stafford and Jaedyn Brown intercepted Veterans Memorial three times.

The Miller defense held Veterans Memorial to 37 yards rushing on 21 carries and Billy White III was 26 of 35 for 267 yards and three touchdowns to eight different receivers, but was intercepted three times.

Johnson led the Eagles with four catches for 70 yards and two scores and Moya added two touchdown runs.

They said it

Miller coach Justen Evans on withstanding Veterans Memorial's surge: "It was reminiscent of last year. We were up by 11 and we lost. We took 365 days to correct this and we said this is not happening again. Our guys never stopped believing and there was never a doubt we were going to win the game."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Broderick Taylor, defense push Miller football past Veterans Memorial