Broderick Jones visiting Jets Wednesday

The Jets are getting a closer look at one of the top offensive tackle prospects Wednesday. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, the Jets are meeting with Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Jones is a near-consensus top three player at the position along with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. Jones was already a strong contender among the group and was made his name even bigger by having the fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine with a 4.97.

Jones has become a very strong possibility at No. 13 for the Jets as the team needs depth and future help at the position and Jones has the looks of a long-term left tackle. Not only that, but the Jets are gearing up for a run once they finally acquire Aaron Rodgers and Jones would help the team make their playoff push this season.

