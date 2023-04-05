Broderick Jones visiting Jets Wednesday
The Jets are getting a closer look at one of the top offensive tackle prospects Wednesday. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, the Jets are meeting with Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Sources: Georgia @GeorgiaFootball left tackle Broderick Jones visited #Titans this week, #Jets today and #Patriots on Thursday @KPRC2 https://t.co/KGwjuH8WMV https://t.co/f1gjV5ACkb
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 5, 2023
Jones is a near-consensus top three player at the position along with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. Jones was already a strong contender among the group and was made his name even bigger by having the fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine with a 4.97.
Jones has become a very strong possibility at No. 13 for the Jets as the team needs depth and future help at the position and Jones has the looks of a long-term left tackle. Not only that, but the Jets are gearing up for a run once they finally acquire Aaron Rodgers and Jones would help the team make their playoff push this season.