Broderick Jones’ NFL draft profile

Georgia’s Broderick Jones is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently projected Jones to the New York Jets with the No. 13 overall in his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

Here’s a look at the All-SEC tackle’s draft profile, according to NFL.com.

Grade: 6.44

NFL Comparison: Former Georgia Bulldog Andrew Thomas

Overview: Ultra-athletic tackle prospect with the size, length and potential to develop into a plus starter on the left side. Jones’ frame and technique both are in the developmental phase. His entry into block fits can be a little disjointed. He needs to improve his punch accuracy and timing to make the most of his length in pass protection. Jones is very talented at working into space and landing a block to help spring the running game. He has the nimble feet to mirror or recover against the rush. Jones isn’t a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter.

Strengths: Former high school basketball player with premium athletic qualities. Drives hands into defender with upward strike. Rips outside hand through pads to corral and move opponent. Should be able to make all the blocks for zone and power.

Weaknesses: Less than two full seasons of starting experience at left tackle. Needs to keep his chin tucked and back flat in protection. Punch comes from outside angles and is slow to stick the rusher. Gives early ground when challenged by power rush.

For more strengths and weaknesses click here.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire