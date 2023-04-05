Broderick Jones expected to have pre-draft visit with Bears

We’re just a few weeks away from the 2023 NFL draft, and the Chicago Bears are in the full swing of the pre-draft process that includes top 30 visits and meetings.

The Bears have met with a number of top prospects, including Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Now, it sounds like they’re meeting with another prospect who could be a target at No. 9.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chicago is expected to host Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones for a top 30 visit. He has visits slated with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Pre-draft visits for Georgia OT Broderick Jones include the #Titans, #Patriots, #Jets and likely #Cardinals and #Bears, per source. Jones is projected as a first-round pick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 5, 2023

The Bears have a gaping hole at tackle, which makes Jones a top option with their first selection at No. 9. Jones is everything the team is looking for in an offensive tackle — he’s athletic, a nasty blocker and solid both in pass protection and run blocking.

The only question is where he would line up. Braxton Jones is currently slotted at left tackle, but Chicago made it clear they could move him to the right side if needed. Broderick Jones played exclusively at left tackle at Georgia, but he could also play right tackle. Ultimately, the coaching staff will figure out where each Jones fits.

