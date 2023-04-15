Broderick Jones 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets potential target

Broderick Jones / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

With the Jets scheduled to pick 13th in the 2023 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

By the numbers

- Height: 6-foot-5

- Weight: 311 pounds

- 40-yard dash: 4.97

- Vertical jump: 30 inches

- Bench press: N/A

- Broad jump: 9-foot-0

- 2022 stats (15 games played): No sacks allowed, two penalties

Prospect overview

NFL.com: Ultra-athletic tackle prospect with the size, length and potential to develop into a plus starter on the left side. Jones’ frame and technique both are in the developmental phase. His entry into block fits can be a little disjointed. He needs to improve his punch accuracy and timing to make the most of his length in pass protection. Jones is very talented at working into space and landing a block to help spring the running game. He has the nimble feet to mirror or recover against the rush. Jones isn’t a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter.

The Draft Network: In all, Jones is a strong, physically gifted, and talented offensive line prospect. As good as he is entering the league, there is more potential and upside for Jones to elevate his game. I can see him starting at left tackle early on if the void is there. Although, I do believe he can slide into guard if a team needed him to. The long-term outlook? He will be a multi-year starting OT.

Why Jones makes sense for the Jets

In January, Joe Douglas said that the goal for the Jets was to find five guys who can play together all year. When you look at the Jets’ offensive tackles, they may have talented players but you can’t really say that any of them can be relied upon to play all year round. Mekhi Becton has missed most of the past two years due to knee injuries, Max Mitchell missed time with a knee injury, then missed the second half of his rookie season due to medical reasons and Duane Brown played the entire year with a torn rotator cuff before breaking down in January.

This is where Jones will appeal to the Jets. He started all 15 games last season and provided dominance and consistency as he was voted to the all-SEC first team and helped Georgia win their second national title in a row. If they can bring in a young, talented and durable tackle who can step straight into the starting line-up, it could provide the Jets with a long-term solution at a crucial position.

While Jones’ technique needs some refining and he will need to continue to add strength, he has the size, length and athleticism that teams would look for in a young tackle. He didn’t allow a sack all season despite facing some top draft prospects and his on-field discipline was good.

In recent years, Isaiah Wynn and Andrew Thomas were also drafted in the first round having played tackle at Georgia. In each case, they got off to a slow start at the NFL level. Wynn is currently without a team after having started 40 games in an injury-plagued first five seasons, but Thomas has been a major success story and was named as a second-team all-pro last season.

If Jones drops to 13, he would be a logical target for the Jets, who will hope his career pans out more like that of Thomas than Wynn’s career so far.

NFL comparison

NFL.com: Andrew Thomas