Broderick: Here's what Lions should do in NFL Draft - take my advice and don't screw it up

Lions coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff talk before the game against the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Detroit Lions know all about picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft.

Selecting later in the draft as a team with a winning record and playoff aspirations for next year? Not so much.

But that's where your favorite Honolulu Blue squad finds itself this week with the 2023 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday.

So, since that combination is all a bit new to Lions General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, I am here to add my help (not that they asked for it.)

The Lions' good buddy from Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers, also contributed a little help this week in a couple of ways. After the Packers and New York Jets completed their trade for Rodgers on Monday, it makes the NFC North that much more winnable — giving the Lions front office the feeling that if they don't screw up this draft, they might make the playoffs.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter plays against TCU during the CFP national championship game, Jan. 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif.

It also takes Rodgers off the table for any other NFL team, including the Lions. Not that they were interested, but there are plenty of delusional Detroit fans who would have the team chasing a quarterback like Rodgers, if he were available. Or the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in the first round. All bad ideas and something you won't read in this space as this a quarterback-free column with my suggestion that Detroit should be rolling with current QB Jared Goff into next season and beyond.

So that clears that position up. We know what the Lions shouldn't do. Do not take a quarterback (if I haven't made myself clear already).

They should get ready to load up on defense as Detroit has a chance to add some much-needed help to that side of the ball with its two first-round picks at No. 6 and No. 18.

This is where the quarterback crazy world of the NFL and its fans will benefit the Lions.

After the Carolina Panthers take Bryce Young with the first pick — basically a done deal ― the hope is that there is a run on signal-callers thereafter. The aforementioned Stroud has slipped a bit in the eyes of some as he looked to be a slam dunk at No. 2 in previous months. But I'm guessing he still goes in the top five, as does Kentucky QB Will Levis, which allows for some talented defensive players to fall into the Lions lap at No. 6.

Story continues

The Lions would love for Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. to be available when it's their turn, creating a bookend defensive line that could ravage NFL offenses for years, partnering with last year's No. 1 pick Aiden Hutchinson. Only way that happens is if quarterbacks continue to climb, with Florida's Anthony Richardson and possibly even Tennessee's Hendon Hooker going in the top five.

Not likely.

But what is likely is that Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter falls to Detroit. Thought to be the top talent in all of the draft, a combination of quarterbacks in demand and some off-field problems for Carter has the monster DT slipping.

Defensive tackle is a position of need for Detroit and he is the best player available, a great combination. And with Campbell as your head coach, with the idea he can get Carter motivated and biting people's kneecaps off, this is the first step to the 2023 Detroit Lions playoff march.

Some mock drafts have the Lions taking a defensive back here — possibly Devon Witherspoon of Illinois. But Detroit has been down that road before and it is because they made the mistake of taking a corner in the top five that has them in position to do it again. Drafting a defensive back way too high with Jeffrey Okudah in 2020 at No. 3 didn't work out. The Lions traded him last month and now people think they need to replace him.

Picking early and getting a chance to get prime talent is what Detroit has had experience doing — not that it has always worked (see Okudah). The Lions have picked in the top 10 in four straight seasons.

Picking late, because you are coming off a 9-8 season, isn't something Detroit is used to. But it's a good habit to get into.

Winning teams continue to put themselves in a position to win by making good decisions late in the first round in the draft. Picking at No. 18, Detroit has the luxury of grabbing a player they might not need, but is too good to pass up.

The two players in that category, that might be available here, are a running back and defensive back — two positions that aren't of great immediate need due to the Lions making additions there in the offseason.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) lines up against Minnesota in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The top item on the wish list at No. 18 is to take Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.. The lockdown defensive back has size to support the run, athletic ability to match up with receivers on the outside and has an NFL pedigree — as the son of NFL All-Pro Joey Porter.

But what if the best overall offensive player in the draft is still available — Bijan Robinson of Texas? Running backs have been scarce in the first round of the NFL Draft in recent years. Due to longevity issues and the ability to get cheaper options, teams don't usually draft running backs early. But Robinson is special. Put a No. 20 on him in a Detroit Lions uniform and you could have the next Billy Sims or Barry Sanders.

I'm thinking the NFL will smarten up this year and not let Robinson fall to the Lions at No. 18, so the pick here is Porter Jr. and the Detroit defense gets just a little bit better, which is the idea when your team was ranked near the bottom on that side of the field last year.

The best part about being smart about not going crazy regarding quarterbacks, is that Detroit's decision-making in that area has the Lions with extra picks throughout the draft, including the one at No. 6 and an extra one in the second round. After trading future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and getting back Goff and picks, Detroit has some extra ammunition to improve its roster and a game-ready quarterback to run it.

CORRECTS CARTER AT RIGHT - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, right, talks to Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith as players warm up on the field before the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

I'm thinking all Big Ten here in the second round.

If the Lions don't get Carter in the first round, here is where you need to grab a defensive tackle. Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith could be sitting there at No. 48 after an impressive final season with the Wolverines.

After trading a former first-round tight end T.J. Hockenson, Detroit could grab a player to help that position group as well and snag Sam LaPorta from "Tight End U" Iowa.

And if all of that goes well, heeding this unsolicited advice, Detroit will have experienced how to pick late in the draft as a successful franchise — something they could be doing for years to come.

