Brodarious Hamm to participate in the Hula Bowl

Auburn will have another player participating in an all-star game.

Offensive tackle Brodarious Hamm will represent the Tigers in the Hula Bowl that’s played in Orlando, Florida in the Bounce House.

Hamm has traits that some NFL teams are looking for in a potential prospect. He possesses great size, has several years of experience in the SEC, and has a decent kickback that puts him in a position for pass protection.

I’ve seen some draft analysts say he may scoot inside to guard at the NFL level.

Hamm will look to impress NFL scouts with his strengths at the Hul Bowl on January 15th.

