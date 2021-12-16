Brodarious Hamm is entering the NFL draft

Auburn has lost one of its experienced offensive linemen.

Brodarious Hamm, a senior offensive lineman for the Tigers, announced on Tuesday that he will be foregoing his fifth season of eligibility and entering the NFL Draft.

“First I would like to thank God for the ability to play football and the opportunity to achieve my lifelong goal to become an Auburn University athlete and student. The experience has truly been a blessing I will forever cherish,” Hamm said in his announcement on Instagram.

Hamm saw his first action in 2018 after taking the 2017 season to finish recovering from cancer and to redshirt. He was primarily a backup before the 2020 season, where he has started almost every game since.

