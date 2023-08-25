Brockport will lean on experience to make a run: Top players, schedule, what to know

Brockport running back Nathan Parker (32), left, makes a reception across the middle and runs 55 yards to score in the second quarter against Greece Arcadia during their Section V matchup Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Greece Arcadia High School. Brockport won the game 48-28.

There's no better substitute for experience.

That's exactly what Brockport has as Nate Parker leads a crew of 10 returners on offense and eight on defense. Parker does it all for coach Scott Nugent's Blue Devils. He made All-Greater Rochester Second Team as a linebacker, but was the focal point of the offense at running back as a rusher and receiver. Parker also kicked PATs.

Quarterback Landon Scott and receivers Tyler Judd and Azay Odey are looking to make more plays on the outside. Seniors Austin Paul and Braydon Hassall are some of the Blue Devils' many returning linemen.

Brockport football at a glance

Head coach: Scott Nugent (11th season).

Classification: Class A.

Last season’s record: 5-5 (Lost in semifinals to East High).

Last Section V championship: 2015.

Brockport quarterback Landon Scott makes an off balance throw over Irondequoit's Andre Bigham that was completed for a touchdown to Nathan Parker.

Brockport football schedule for 2023 season

Marquee matchups for Brockport

There are no weeks off in Class A. It starts right away for Brockport as Class A finalist Webster Schroeder comes to town in Week 1. The Blue Devils have three homes games in September, which will come in handy as two of their final three games are road trips, including the season finale at Greece Arcadia.

Brockport's top returning players

RB/WR/LB Nate Parker, QB Landon Scott, WR Tyler Judd, WR Azay Odey, OL Austin Paul, OL/DE Braydon Hassall, OL Dale Doty, OL/DL Shayne Lessar, OL Jordan Beaton, FB/TE Ryan Miller, RB/TE/DE Torin Salvati, LB Braydon Scaccia,

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brockport football 2023 schedule, top players, preview for Blue Devils