Brockmire interviews Keith Hernandez and, uhhh, things get spicy
Keith Hernandez is a baseball player who gets recognized quite a bit from TV. We’re talking about “Seinfeld,” of course, though New York Mets fans certainly know him from the SNY announce booth. And Hank Azaria is a TV star whose latest project has him diving into the world of baseball broadcasting.
So what’s better than getting Hernandez and Azaria together? There is one thing: Having Azaria slip into his often-inappropriate Jim Brockmire character from the IFC show “Brockmire” and having *him* interview Hernandez.
The resulting interview — which you’ll find exclusively here on Yahoo Sports — is far from your normal interview. It’s quite spicy. It includes:
• Hernandez having The Clap in the minor leagues
• Home-run calls inspired by Gonorrhea
• Mustaches
• Tips for “approaching the camera” that won’t get you suspended for two games
• Seinfeld questions
If you enjoyed this, might we recommend catching Season 2 of “Brockmire” on IFC or binging Season 1 on Hulu. Or picking up Hernandez’s new book, “I’m Keith Hernandez: A Memoir.”
You might also like when Jim Brockmire interviewed Mets fireballer Noah Syndergaard for Yahoo Sports last year.
