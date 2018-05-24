Brockmire interviews Keith Hernandez and, uhhh, things get spicy

Keith Hernandez is a baseball player who gets recognized quite a bit from TV. We’re talking about “Seinfeld,” of course, though New York Mets fans certainly know him from the SNY announce booth. And Hank Azaria is a TV star whose latest project has him diving into the world of baseball broadcasting.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

So what’s better than getting Hernandez and Azaria together? There is one thing: Having Azaria slip into his often-inappropriate Jim Brockmire character from the IFC show “Brockmire” and having *him* interview Hernandez.

The resulting interview — which you’ll find exclusively here on Yahoo Sports — is far from your normal interview. It’s quite spicy. It includes:

• Hernandez having The Clap in the minor leagues

• Home-run calls inspired by Gonorrhea

• Mustaches

• Tips for “approaching the camera” that won’t get you suspended for two games

• Seinfeld questions



(Yahoo Sports)

If you enjoyed this, might we recommend catching Season 2 of “Brockmire” on IFC or binging Season 1 on Hulu. Or picking up Hernandez’s new book, “I’m Keith Hernandez: A Memoir.”

You might also like when Jim Brockmire interviewed Mets fireballer Noah Syndergaard for Yahoo Sports last year.

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Trump: Maybe NFL protesters ‘shouldn’t be in the country’

• Charles Robinson: What did the NFL hope to gain from Kaepernick poll?

• Footage of Bucks player’s arrest released

• Terez Paylor: NFL players react to league’s new anthem policy

