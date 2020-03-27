Brockers returning to LA Rams after Ravens move falls through

Michael Brockers has returned to the Los Angeles Rams after his proposed move to the Baltimore Ravens broke down over a contract dispute.

The defensive lineman’s agent Scott Casterline confirmed to NFL Media that a deal had been done with the Rams.

Brockers has reportedly agreed a three-year pact with a maximum value of around $31.5million, similar to what he would have got with the Ravens.

The 29-year-old was poised to join the Ravens in free agency until a high ankle sprain suffered against the Arizona Cardinals in the last game of the 2019 season was flagged up in a medical report.

The two parties could not agree on a reworked contract, and the Ravens officially announced on Friday they would not proceed with the deal, which had only been agreed "in principle" but was "yet to be finalised".

"Because of the COVID-19 epidemic and restricted travel, teams have had trouble finalising deals with a medical examination by their own doctors," read the Ravens' statement.

That led to Brockers promptly returning to the Rams, a development welcomed by his colleague Aaron Donald on social media.

Brockers was selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2012 draft and has spent his whole NFL career with the franchise. He was part of the team that reached Super Bowl LIII.