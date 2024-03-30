Brock Wright offer sheet from 49ers is reportedly $12 million over three years

When the report first surfaced of the 49ers signing Lions restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright to an offer sheet, there were no details.

There are now some details. But not many.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, it's a three-year, $12 million contract. Currently, however, there are no details about structure. How much is guaranteed at signing? What is the cash flow? Cap numbers?

The ultimate question is the extent of the commitment that the contract entails. It's important to know what the 49ers are offering, because it's important to know what the Lions will be matching. If they match.

By rule, the Lions have five days to make their decision. We'll see whether they do.

The Lions has applied a one-year, $2.985 million tender to Wright. By rule, they have a right to match, but they'll get no compensation from the 49ers if they don't.