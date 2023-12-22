Brock Vierra of Nuts and Bolts Sports interviews Trojans Wire writer Don James

There is a lot to talk about right now at Trojans Wire. USC is preparing for the Holiday Bowl, but all eyes are on the transfer portal and the new quarterback Lincoln Riley is pursuing. The recruiting world is an intense point of focus with the early signing period now underway and the Trojans getting outfoxed by Dan Lanning and Oregon’s NIL operation once again. There is also the reality that in a few weeks, we will have the Senior Bowl, the East West Shrine Bowl, and the other college all-star games which will serve as major evaluation points for NFL scouts and executives on the road to the 2024 NFL draft, in which Caleb Williams is the likely No. 1 overall pick.

From the battle for 2024 college football leverage, to the recruiting and transfer portal dramas, to the preparations for the 2024 NFL draft, there is a large platter of football topics to explore. We might not have dealt with every single topic imaginable, but we certainly covered a lot of ground in this discussion with Brock Vierra of Nuts and Bolts Sports. Vierra, who also contributes to Rams Wire, talked to me earlier this year. We now continue our conversation on the hottest topics in football:

