Brock Vandagriff makes decision regarding future at Georgia

As Auburn looks to pursue a quarterback during the spring transfer portal window, it appears that a potential candidate is out of the running.

brock vandagriff, one of three quarterbacks fighting for the starting quarterback role at Georgia, has made the decision that he will stay in Athens through at least the 2023 season according to a report by Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.

Vandagriff has been in stiff competition with Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton for the role of QB1 after the departure of Stetson Bennett. He threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia’s G-Day game last Saturday, but it appears that Beck is the frontrunner for the job after he completed 15-22 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Vandagriff shared his uncertainty regarding whether or not he would continue to compete for the starting job, or if he would look for opportunities elsewhere.

“I’m not sure. I guess there’s some praying to do,” Vandagriff said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “But my plans, for now, are to just take it day by day.”

That ends speculation that Vandagriff could enter the transfer portal, which means that Auburn will have to continue to dig within the transfer portal until April 30.

According to On3’s transfer portal rankings, the highest-rated quarterback without a home is Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan. According to Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, Auburn reached out to Nolan earlier this month ($).

Other quarterbacks within On3’s top 50 quarterbacks who have not committed elsewhere are NC State’s Ben Finley, Old Dominion’s Hayden Wolff, Weber State’s Bronson Barron, Central Michigan’s Daniel Richardson, and Arizona’s Jordan McCloud.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

More Football!

ESPN Football Power Index shares early prediction of Auburn's 2023 season 4-star defensive line target Justin Greene sets official visit to Auburn Auburn linebacker Powell Gordon has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire