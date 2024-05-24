Brock topples Liberty

May 24—The Brock Eagles were dominant in a two-game sweep over Liberty to advance to the 3A Region I final.

The Eagles combined for 31 runs over the series, run-ruling the Patriots in five innings in back-to-back contests Friday in Lubbock.

Game 1 saw Sawyer Strosnider hit for the cycle, with a double in the first, a triple in the third, homer in the fourth and single in the fifth. He would add three RBIs to go along with three runs scored as Brock totaled an eye-popping 15 hits.

Cole Stanley recorded the win, going four innings and giving up two runs on one hit.

The Eagles (23-2) did the majority of their damage in the opening innings of Game 2, scoring eight and 11 runs, respectively.

Cooper Massey singled to left field, driving in three runs, and a Braeden Ray single the opposite way scored another two runs to make it 6-0 in the opening frame.

Back-to-back hits would generate another three runs, as the Eagles batted around and lead 8-0 at the end of the first.

Liberty would get its only run of the game in the top of the second, but Brock doubled down on its next at-bats, with RBIs from Jake Windle, Canon Lightfoot and Strosnider. The Eagles also maintained patience, forcing three walks with the bases loaded and scoring another on a hit-by-pitch.

Evan O'Connor picked up the Game 2 win, allowing two hits and the one earned run along with eight strikeouts in four innings of work. Ethan Riley recorded the save, striking out three of the four batters he faced in the final inning.

The Eagles face the winner of Shallowater/Jacksboro in the regional final.