Brock, Radkowski qualify in two D-I regional events for Blue Streaks

May 18—Staff Report

Madison's track and field teams qualified more athletes to next week's regional competition.

The Blue Streaks finished the Division I district tournament on Friday at Mentor.

The top four in each event advanced to the regional tournament, which is scheduled for Wednesday and next Friday at Austintown Fitch.

For the Blue Streaks girls' team, Kennedy Ross grabbed the fourth — last —regional qualifying spot in the 100 in a time of 13.03.

"I'm very proud of Kennedy," Madison coach Tedd Wagner said. Last year, she missed conference and district with an injury.

"She rebounded well this year. She put time in the weight room and with coach [Ken] Ankrom to improve her technique, especially the starts. Since she's only a sophomore the future is bright."

Ross joins teammates Sienna Sidoti and Addison Wesley, who qualified to the regional on Wednesday.

"Addison recovered from a midseason injury and has added almost 3 feet to her PR in the past three weeks," Wagner said. "That is a credit to her hard work and coach [Mike] Martin's work with her. Again only a sophomore.

"This is Sienna s first year high jumping and she has put in long hours to perfect the technique. She has combined great natural talent with a relentless work ethic and an outstanding mental approach. The sky is the limit."

Sidoti won the high jump at 5-0 and Wesley took first in the shot put at 37-4.

Bryce Brock and Ryan Radkowski qualified to the regional in a second event on Friday.

Brock finished second in the shot put at 53-6, while Ryan Radkowski earned the runner-up spot in the high jump at 6-0.

"Definitely some special guys for throws and then for Ryan to qualify in a very unfamiliar event is something we will continue to work on him, but he's super raw in the high jump," Blue Streaks coach Jeremy Verdi said. "It was only his second time ever jumping."

Brock and Radkowski qualified to the regional in the discus on Wednesday.

Radkowski just missed out on qualifying for the regional in the shot. He finished fifth at 45-6.

Harvey's Levi Mullen-Zurbrugg notched the fourth position at 46-2.75

Madison's Addison Wesley took fifth in the discus at 102-8. Shaker Heights' Cianna Washington placed fourth 103-8.