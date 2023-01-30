Brock Purdy's top plays 2022 season
Watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's top plays from the 2022 season.
PFF handed out the grades for the 49ers' offense and defense in their gut-wrenching loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Colts are reportedly traveling to Philly for Shane Steichen's second head coach interview this week.
Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
Quarterback Brock Purdy was injured, but his thoughts were with his 49ers teammates following their loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
The Bulldogs quarterback, who beat TCU in the national championship game, was arrested Sunday morning.
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Purdy on the injury that altered the 49ers' NFC title game: "I told him right there [after the Haason Reddick hit], ‘If we run a play, I can’t throw deep.’”