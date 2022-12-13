Brock Purdy's success tied to background, coaching, Trent Williams believes

Williams believes Purdy's success tied to background, coaching originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa isn't the only 49er impressed by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Trent Williams can be added to that list as well.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer after San Francisco's 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Williams explained how Purdy's experience has helped his transition be smoother than expected.

"Man, you don't come in and play that well and be that prepared by just starting in Week 13," Williams told Breer postgame in the latest edition of "Monday Morning Quarterback."

San Francisco's offensive tackle added that it wasn't a "surprise" for the 49ers to see Purdy take advantage of the opportunity presented to him and show the rest of the NFL his abilities.

Against the Buccaneers, Purdy completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. The 22-year-old also showed off his running game with a 2-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 14-0 lead.

Purdy's ability to read the situation and adapt stood out to Williams.

"You can tell he was coached really well. Mechanics are very good. And we've seen that in camp early," Williams said. "The decision-making, confidence, placement on the ball, knowing where to go with the ball.

"That's something he's been showing."

Although Purdy was dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant," he has been anything but since taking over under center.

Not only did the rookie help lead San Francisco to its sixth straight win, but Purdy also made history as well, becoming the first rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least two touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown and a passer rating of 125 or higher (134.0) in his first career start.

For Williams, however, this kind of performance from Purdy has been expected.

"We've been able to see him since OTAs. We've been able to kind of get a feel for him," Williams continued. "He's a great player, man, so none of this surprises us.

"It's just another day at the office."

With "wide back" Deebo Samuel slated to miss a handful of weeks with knee and ankle sprains, it's up to Shanahan and the 49ers to figure out how to put Purdy in the best position to win without their star receiver.

However, if Williams is to be believed, Purdy is ready for whatever challenge is thrown his way.

