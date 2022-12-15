Brock Purdy's playmaking ability as rookie surprising to 49ers, John Lynch

Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.

“He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.

“Brock can handle all those things. He’s always going to be prepared.”

Purdy stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, contributing mightily to a hard-fought victory over the Miami Dolphins. Then, on Sunday, he led a 35-7 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start.

Lynch said there’s plenty that stood out about Purdy during those two games, like his “composure,” “toughness” and “athleticism.”

But there was one trait that the 49ers weren’t expecting.

“I think the playmaking ability probably has surprised us more than anything,” Lynch continued. “And that’s in rhythm, that’s also extending and creating plays downfield.

“I think that’s why … He can match wits with Kyle, he can hang with him. And that’s tough to do.”

Purdy is listed as questionable for Thursday’s NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the rookie is expected to start the game at Lumen Field.

Purdy himself has already told reporters he’s ready for the “hostile” environment in Seattle.

And based on everything Lynch has seen from the 22-year-old so far, he knows Purdy can handle the decibel-shattering noise on the Seahawks’ turf.

“There’s a lot of challenges,” Lynch said. “I mean, it’s probably the loudest place in football to go play … We know what we’re going to get from them. That’s a challenge for any player, let alone a rookie quarterback. So, Brock knows what he’s in for, and if not, he’ll figure it out Thursday night.

“I just think he’s been ready for every challenge, and I believe he’ll be ready for this one.”

If Purdy has proven anything during his time as QB1 so far, it’s that he isn’t your average rookie.

And he’ll certainly look to do so once again against the Seahawks.

