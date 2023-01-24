Brock Purdy's PFF grades show how 49ers QB fared under Cowboys pressure

Purdy's PFF grades show rookie's poise under Dallas pressure originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was another gritty performance by the 49ers in their 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium, and Brock Purdy’s PFF grades show poise against his toughest opponent to date.

The rookie quarterback completed 19 of his 29 attempts for 214 yards and -- maybe most importantly -- committed no turnovers. Purdy might not have thrown for any touchdowns, but he did enough to set the offense up for a rushing touchdown by Christian McCaffrey and four field goals by Robbie Gould.

The offensive line had a challenging day face to face with Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who also affected the run game significantly. Running backs McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell helped contribute to the hard-fought 113 total rushing yards, and Purdy completed passes to five different targets.

On the defensive side, it also was a group effort. Key interceptions by Fred Warner and Deommodore Lenoir helped the 49ers advance to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here are highlights from the 49ers' divisional-round PFF grades:

Offense:

QB Brock Purdy - 67.7

The rookie was challenged in the pocket, facing pressure on 16 of his 33 dropbacks (48.5 percent). Purdy had his struggles with the pass rush in his face and completed four of his 12 attempts for 55 yards when under pressure. The Cowboys also registered two sacks and caused two scrambles

Purdy still was effective downfield, completing six of his eight attempts for 126 yards on targeted throws of 10 or more yards downfield. The 23-year old completed two of his four attempts of 20 yards or more, with both completions coming between the hashes.

Purdy has not thrown an interception in his last 95 pass attempts

TE George Kittle - 78.2

The All-Pro tight end caught all five of his targets for 95 yards, with four of them resulting in first downs. Kittle gained 29 yards after catch.

WR Jauan Jennings - 72.2

The wideout caught both of his targets for 26 yards, and his 88.6 run-blocking grade was his highest of the season.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 70.5

McCaffrey ran the ball 14 times for 51 yards and a touchdown and was Purdy's most targeted player. The All-Pro caught six of his eight targets for 22 yards and received a 74.1 pass-blocking grade.

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams - 69.2, one hurry

LG Aaron Banks - 65.5, two hurries

C Jake Brendel - 53.6, one hit

RG Spencer Burford - 78.5 (season high), one hurry

RG Daniel Brunskill - 47.8, three hurries

RT Mike McGlinchey - 64.5, five hurries, four by Parsons

Defense:

The linebacker was on the field for 19 snaps in base defense and registered six total tackles and two stops. Al-Shaair allowed a catch on his only target for three yards and made a splash with his pancake block of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

S Jimmie Ward - 89.4

The veteran safety allowed seven catches on nine targets, but for just 44 yards. Ward registered two pass breakups, one leading to Fred Warner’s interception. The versatile defensive back also registered four total stops.

LB Fred Warner - 86.2

The All-Pro linebacker registered five total stops and allowed just two catches on four targets for 15 yards. Warner’s interception at the end of the second quarter led to a field goal.

DE Nick Bosa - 79.2

Bosa tied for a team-high five quarterback pressures -- one hit, four hurries. The star pass rusher played 54 of 61 snaps and registered one stop.

DL Arik Armstead - 64.9

Armstead tied with Bosa for a team-high five pressures -- one hit, four hurries, and he also registered one stop.

When under pressure, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed only four of his 11 attempts for 14 yards and one interception for a 7.0 passer rating. The Cowboys quarterback completed three of his 11 attempts for 78 yards, and one interception on throws 10 yards or more downfield.

