Brock Purdy's PFF grades show 49ers QB thrived under pressure vs. Cardinals

Purdy's PFF grades vs. Cards show he thrives under pressure originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' 38 -13 domination of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is reflected in their PFF grades, which also offer insights on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s abilities.

Purdy completed 15 of his 20 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a 141.2 passer rating -- his highest of the season. While Purdy’s average yards per attempt was 8.9, his average depth of target was his lowest since Week 14 at 6.4 yards.

The 23-year-old did get the entire offense involved, completing passes to six different targets. The run game also had several players contribute, with the Elijah Mitchell's return to the mix supplementing Christian McCaffrey. Rookie ball carriers J.P. Mason and Ty Davis-Price also made appearances in the win at Levi's Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nick Bosa fell one sack short of tying Aldon Smith’s single-season franchise record of 19.5, but the NFL Defensive Player of the Year front-runner's lone sack of the day gave him the league lead with 18.5 on the season.

The 49ers' defense limited the Cardinals' ground game to a measly 61 total yards and pitched a shutout in the second half.

Outside of the 77-yard trick play for a touchdown on the game's opening drive, Arizona QB David Blough and the Cardinals were limited to only 178 yards of total offense. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ unit also forced three takeaways.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' PFF grades:

Offense:

TE George Kittle - 89.9

The tight end caught four of his six targets for 29 yards and two touchdowns. The All-Pro tight end has racked up seven touchdown catches over the last four games, and his four straight games with a score is the longest streak of his career.

RB Elijah Mitchell - 89.1

The sophomore running back was only on the field for 10 snaps, but he carried the ball five times for 55 yards and two touchdowns in his first return to action since Week 12. Four of Mitchell’s five rushes resulted in either a first down or touchdown.

Story continues

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 76.9

The third-year wideout caught four of his five targets for 59 yards, netting the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his NFL career. Three of Aiyuk’s four catches resulted in a first down.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 76.3

The All-Pro registered 10 carries for 45 yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a receiving touchdown. Two of McCaffrey’s three catches resulted in either a first down or touchdown. The Stanford product was only on the field for 30 plays, or 48 percent of the club’s offensive plays.

QB Brock Purdy - 76.1

The rookie’s sweet spot seems to be intermediate throws 10 to 19 yards downfield, where he completed all five of his attempts for 72 yards. Purdy only attempted one pass of 20 yards or more Sunday, which fell incomplete.

Purdy was under pressure on 10 of his 27 dropbacks (37 percent), completing three of his five attempts for 30 yards, one touchdown and 116.7 passer rating. The Cardinals did get to Purdy for four sacks and one scramble when under pressure.

When blitzed, Purdy's response might have been even better. The rookie was blitzed on 12 of his 27 dropbacks (44.4 percent) and completed eight of his 10 attempts for 87 yards, two touchdowns and a 142.5 passer rating.

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams — 66.5, one hurry

LT Jaylon Moore — 63.1, no pressures

LG Daniel Brunskill — 52.6, two hurries

C Jake Brendel — 54.3, no pressures, 82.8 pass-blocking grade

RG Spencer Burford — 63.1, three sacks

RT Mike McGlinchey — 65.4, one sack, two hurries

Defense:

LB Fred Warner - 88.4

Warner was involved all over the field, making three total stops and only allowing three catches on four targets for just 21 yards.

CB Charvarius Ward - 80.2

Ward was only targeted once, which resulted in an incomplete pass.

DL Jordan Willis - 77.1

Willis was on the field for 26 snaps and registered one sack, a forced fumble and two run stops

DB Jimmie Ward - 77.1

Ward allowed three catches on four targets for just 27 yards. The nickel back also registered two stops.

S Tashaun Gipson - 74.4

Gipson registered two tackles and one miss, but his most impressive stat was snagging two interceptions.

The 49ers held Blough to a 27.3 overall grade, pressuring him on eight of his 21 dropbacks (38.1 percent). Blough only attempted three passes of 10 or more yards downfield, with the only completion being the trick play for 77 yards and a touchdown on the second play of the game.

The defensive line did not get as many pressures as their norm, but they contributed greatly to the second half shutout. Ten of the defense's 12 pressures were made by the linemen.

Samson Ebukam — 52.4, one sack, one hit, two hurries

Charles Omenihu — 58.4, one sack, two hurries

Nick Bosa — 70.9, one sack

Jordan Willis — 77.1, one sack

Arik Armstead — 58.9, one hurry

Jimmie Ward -- 77.1, one hit

Azeez Al-Shaair — 55.6, one quarterback hit

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast