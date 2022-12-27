Brock Purdy's PFF grades show how he used downfield skills vs. Commanders

Purdy's PFF grades show downfield skill vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, Brock Purdy showed that he is fully capable of success in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system, and his PFF grades confirm his efficiency.

The young quarterback is not only showing pocket awareness by avoiding pressure and getting rid of the ball, but Purdy has been throwing downfield. On Saturday, the Iowa State product completed 15 of his 22 attempts for 234 yards, two touchdowns and one interception that was a tipped/dropped ball.

On throws of at least 10 yards downfield, Purdy completed seven of his nine attempts, which is consistent with his last four appearances.

Of his 29 attempts of 10 yards or more, the rookie has connected with his target 21 times for 476 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Purdy has a 72.4-percent completion rate and a 139.7 passer rating on throws 10 yards deep or more.

When Purdy is not under pressure, he is even better. When kept clean on Saturday, Purdy completed 14 of his 17 attempts for 224 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 133.5 passer rating. The three incomplete passes were two drops (one resulting in an interception) and a batted pass.

Purdy’s 10.6 average yards per attempt was his highest of the season. The rookie’s 7.9 average yards per attempt over his five appearances matches Jimmy Garoppolo’s for the 2022 NFL season. The veteran QB has an 8.2 yards per attempt career average.

Here are more PFF highlights from the 49ers' Week 16 win:

Offense:

TE George Kittle - 95.6

Kittle’s overall grade of 95.6 is a career high. The tight end hauled in six receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Five of Kittle’s six catches resulted in either a first down or touchdown.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 58.4

McCaffrey carried the ball 15 times for 46 yards, caught both of his targets for 12 yards and received a 75.4 pass-blocking grade. The All-Pro running back lined up 36 times in the backfield, two times out wide and once in the slot.

Offensive line

The offensive line kept Purdy upright nearly the entire game, only allowing four total pressures in 52 snaps.

Defense:

The Washington quarterbacks were under pressure on 19 of their 36 dropbacks, or 52.8 percent. Taylor Heinicke was under pressure on 12 of his 20 dropbacks (60 percent) while only being blitzed on two of his 20 dropbacks (10 percent).

The 49ers' defensive line recorded a whopping 31 pressures on the Washington play-callers, with the 32nd made by safety Talanoa Hufanga.

DE Nick Bosa - 92.2

Bosa had a team-high eight total pressures -- two sacks, two hits, four hurries, as well as a "sack" on a two-point conversion attempt which didn't count in the stats. Bosa also had three run stops.

Defensive line:

Arik Armstead - 72.3 (one hit, six hurries in 38 snaps)

Jordan Willis - 87.5 (one hit, two hurries, and a fumble recovery in 28 snaps)

Michael Dwumfour - 77.9 (two hurries, one run stop in 22 snaps)

Charles Omenihu - 64.3 (one hit, four hurries in 35 snaps)

Samson Ebukam - 69.2 (one hit, two hurries in 49 snaps)

Akeem Spence - 64.3 (two hurries in 19 snaps)

T.Y. McGill - 54.7 (one hurry on 22 snaps)

LB Fred Warner - 76.1

The All-Pro linebacker received a run defense grade of 86.5 with a career-high eight run stops.

