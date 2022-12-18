Brock Purdy's Offensive Rookie of the Year odds skyrocket after 49ers-Seahawks

Purdy's NFL OROY odds skyrocket after win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy has done nothing but impress since he took over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and the oddsmakers have taken notice.

After San Francisco defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 Thursday night at Lumen Field, Purdy’s odds of winning the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award took quite the leap.

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show that the 49ers’ seventh-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft saw his chances of winning the award go from +2200 before Thursday’s game to +1000 after the victory.

Purdy now holds the NFL’s fifth-best odds to win OROY, behind New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (+425), Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson (+375), Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (+300) and New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson (+150).

In three games with two starts since veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, Purdy has compiled a 108.8 passer rating with a 69.0 completion percentage, 612 yards passing and six touchdowns compared to one interception.

Against the Seahawks, Purdy was 17-for-26 for 217 yards passing with a pair of touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle.

Purdy has played a key role in helping San Francisco keep its current seven-game winning streak alive, and now the 22-year-old has the task of leading a championship-caliber roster through the playoffs after the 49ers clinched the NFC West with their win over Seattle.

And the rookie appears up for the challenge. His teammates and coaches have praised Purdy's poise and confidence, and that character has translated to success on the field.

Since 2010, six quarterbacks have won OROY -- Sam Bradford (2010), Cam Newton (2011), Robert Griffin III (2012), Dak Prescott (2016), Kyler Murray (2019) and Justin Herbert (2020).

All of those quarterbacks, aside from Prescott, were drafted in the first round. Purdy, on the other hand, was the 262nd and final pick of this year’s draft, otherwise known as “Mr. Irrelevant.”

But since stepping up big time for the 49ers, Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant.

Just as he defied the odds to make it to where he is today, Purdy very well could end up earning the prestigious award with three games left in San Francisco’s regular season.

Best of luck, rook.

