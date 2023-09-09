Brock Purdy's newfound 49ers fame hasn't changed ‘authentic' demeanor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Editor's Note: "Mr. Relevant: Brock Purdy's NFL Story," a 49ers Talk original series, details the QB's incredible journey from the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to Bay Area superstar through his eyes and those closest to him, his mom and dad.

Brock Purdy made a rapid rise to Bay Area and NFL fame during his rookie season, but the 49ers quarterback remains humble and appreciative.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Purdy told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Going back to last year, trying to make the team, and give my teammates and coaches a good impression and prove to them that I’m worthy of being on this team.

“Obviously now, being welcomed by the fan base, just very thankful by how everything has played out.”

Before Week 13 last year, when Purdy took over the 49ers offense after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury, the Iowa State product was virtually unknown.

Then everything changed.

During his eight-game win streak that took the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, Purdy became an overnight sensation. The 23-year-old even received a standing ovation at a local Bay Area restaurant while having a postgame meal with his family.

“I just do my best to give back and love on the fans,” Purdy said. “The fan base, the people around here, so many good people that I have come to meet and encounter. It’s been awesome being able to hear people and the passion, love and the history of their families and generations watching the Niners grow up.

“Being able to be a part of that now, in the current times, for me, I just want to love on them as best I can.”

Purdy’s father Shawn is proud that his son’s demeanor hasn't changed at all since becoming the 49ers starting quarterback. Their close relationship has helped Brock both on and off the field, especially when it came to recovering from the UCL injury he suffered just eight months ago.

“He’s always the same person regardless of what happens,” Shawn told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I just love how he loves his teammates. It’s not about him, it’s about his team, what can I do for you, and that’s real and authentic and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Purdy is not resting on his laurels, aware that this is a new season and everyone will be gunning for a 49ers team that was one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. The desire for the team to bring a sixth Lombardi trophy back to the Bay Area is not lost on the young play caller.

The younger Purdy understands the fan base's expectations, having seen the likes of Joe Montana, Steve Young and Jerry Rice. Brock knows what needs to be done on the road ahead as the 49ers embark on the 2023 season.

“Still have a lot to do,” Purdy said. "Still learning a lot and growing, but I’m very thankful not thinking about, I’m the man or this or that. But just this happens to be the position I play right now and the fans want to win and so do I. And together, let’s go do this thing.”

Shawn Purdy is just happy to watch his son do what he loves, win, lose or draw. Seeing Brock live out his dreams on the gridiron has been fulfilling after the doubt that surrounded his potential from the beginning.

“You’re just so happy for him because ever since he was little, he wanted to be in that TV playing football,” Shawn said. “All of the, ‘You’re not big enough, you can’t do this, you can’t do that' and to see him get the opportunity to do that, we are just so happy for him. What do you do? You cry."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast