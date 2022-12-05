Brock Purdy's mom posts heartwarming congratulations for 49ers QB's first win

Purdy's mom posts heartwarming congrats after son's first win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s nothing like a mother’s love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.

Mom of new 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy, Carrie, was the perfect example of that on Sunday as she celebrated San Francisco’s win over the Miami Dolphins with a heartfelt message to her son on Twitter.

Warning: Tissues might be needed for further reading.

Purdy came into Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium in the first quarter after veteran Jimmy Garoppolo left the field with a season-ending foot injury, and the 22-year-old rookie made the most of his opportunity.

In Carrie’s video, Purdy’s family and friends clearly are ecstatic as the quarterback celebrates with his teammates on TV following his first career touchdown pass.

His 3-yard connection with fullback Kyle Juszczyk also made history, as Purdy became the first “Mr. Irrelevant” of an NFL draft to throw a touchdown pass.

It’s safe to say his loved ones had plenty to be proud of on Sunday. And the 49ers ending up with a big win over the Dolphins made it that much sweeter.

— Carrie Purdy (@bigbirdpurdy) December 5, 2022

The 49ers selected Purdy with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Iowa State product worked his way onto the 53-man roster with an impressive training camp and preseason.

His first few months in the league certainly have been a whirlwind, going from third-string quarterback to NFL starter after injuries ended both Garoppolo and second-year pro Trey Lance’s seasons.

Purdy now finds himself at the helm of a team with Super Bowl aspirations, which is a tall order for even the most seasoned signal-callers.

But with his family and team’s support, this very well could be the start of something special in San Francisco.

