Brock Purdy's lack of 49ers work with George Kittle non-factor vs. Dolphins

Kittle's lack of work with Purdy not a factor in win vs. Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — George Kittle didn’t have much experience with Brock Purdy before the 49ers’ Week 13 win, but that was not a factor for the All-Pro tight end.

Kittle caught two of his three targets from Purdy for 22 yards, one being a pivotal third-down conversion that went for 19 yards at the end of the second quarter. It kept the 49ers' drive alive, which ended in a touchdown and gave them the lead going into halftime.

On Thursday, Kittle was asked how much work he had gotten with the rookie quarterback prior to Purdy entering the game for Jimmy Garoppolo, who left with a foot injury.

“About four reps total,” Kittle said. “Maybe. I don’t know. Maybe four reps.”

Kittle went on to explain how backup quarterbacks do not get any reps with the first-team offense because their primary job is to run the scout team and ultimately prepare the defense for their matchup.

“Jimmy got all the starting reps and Brock was on the practice squad, and it’s not like Brock gets any of the starting reps,” Kittle said. “When we do the routes on air in group install, I’m pretty sure Brock has thrown me like four passes.”

Kittle reported that the transition of moving from Garoppolo to Purdy under center has gone smoothly for the 49ers' offense, even with very little time together. The tight end believes that the two quarterbacks' similarities have helped the offense and their chemistry.

“He kind of has a similar touch as Jimmy,” Kittle said. “It’s not like we are out there reinventing the wheel. He throws the ball right handed, thank god he’s not a lefty. That would definitely be tough. Not that there’s anything wrong with Tua [Tagovailoa], I’m just used to a right-handed quarterback.”

Purdy takes his job very seriously, having studied not only opponents' tendencies for his scout-team role but also practicing the first-team script each day after practice on his own. The 22-year-old then would break down his own film following his solo sessions.

Story continues

Maybe one of the bigger adjustments for the offense is simply hearing a different voice in the huddle. Purdy, however, does make sure the team is dialed in when it is most important.

“He definitely yelled at — I won’t throw anyone under the bus — but he did yell at someone for talking in the huddle yesterday,” Kittle said. “I was laughing so hard. It was incredible. I’m like, ‘Dude, shh! Quiet! The quarterback is talking.’”

As a rookie, command of the huddle might be a daunting task, but Purdy clearly does not have any issues there. No doubt the young play-caller will have the offense where they are supposed to be for Sunday's kickoff facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast