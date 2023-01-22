How Brock Purdy's journey from Mr. Irrelevant to rookie QB sensation mirrors Kurt Warner's
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's journey from Mr. Irrelevant to rookie quarterback sensation.
Bengals announce inactives for divisional round playoffs vs. Bills.
Now that the Giants season has officially come to a close following Saturday’s Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes turn to free-agents-to-be Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.
The Eagles appeared to be stumbling into postseason, but Saturday they reminded everyone why they were considered a top Super Bowl contender.
The Bills officially won’t have one of their starting defensive tackles for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. DaQuan Jones is inactive for the contest after he was questionable for the game with a calf injury. He was limited in practice during the week. Jones had a tackle and a QB hit in 49 defensive snaps last [more]
Here's the latest on the Jets' coaching staff heading into the 2023 season...
After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the Browns have some questions they need to answer in 2023.
The #Chiefs' spectacular win against the #Jaguars on Saturday puts them one step closer to a Super Bowl berth. | from @TheJohnDillon
Houston Texans coaching candidate Jonathan Gannon facilitated a dynamic performance as the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the New York Giants 38-7.
Here are the top 10 highest-graded defensive playmakers for the Patriots in 2022, according to PFF.
The rookie has been defying odds with his splits indicating a regression could be in store if only the Cowboys can take advantage. | From @ReidDHanson
Here are Devin McCourty's future plans as they stand right now.
#Bills have Jordan Phillips back but another DL out vs. #Bengals due to injury:
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
While speaking on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Adam Schefter said that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be traded 'earlier rather than later' this offseason.
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
After Patrick Mahomes left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive. Here are three things to know about KC’s backup QB.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
We must start with a conversation about the injury.