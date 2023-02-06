Brock Purdy's Joe Montana traits 'shocked the world,' Ronnie Lott claims

Lott: Purdy 'shocked the world' with Montana traits originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy made the most of the unique opportunity presented to him in his rookie season with the 49ers, to put it lightly.

Mr. Irrelevant was nearly perfect since taking over under center as he gracefully and confidently led his team to eight consecutive wins and its third NFC Championship Game in four seasons.

The 23-year-old’s showing reminded 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott of another great.

"After watching Purdy get to where he got to, it made me realize that that's the best part of life,” Lott said on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” show on Monday morning. “When somebody that nobody knows does what he did. He shocked the world and shocked all the 49ers fans. He played like he had some Joe in him."

Yes, that Joe.

The world witnessed and now remembers Joe “Cool” Montana for his cool, calm and collected demeanor that he displayed on the field over the course of his Hall of Fame career -- especially in crunch time.

Purdy, a third-string rookie QB who was the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, became San Francisco’s starter within a flash. But not once did he let any of those labels define him. He just played his game, and he played it well.

Well enough to already be compared to one of the greatest of all time at the position.

"How blessed were we that some young kid said 'I'm going to take you to the promised land, I'm going to take you to the championship,' " Lott continued. "There was something that he brought that impacted my life, that made me feel better."

Purdy's storybook season took a heartbreaking turn when he tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He's expected to be sidelined for six months.

While it wasn't the ending anyone wanted, Purdy, in eight games, showed enough to prove he's fully capable of being the starter beyond this season.

Of course, that's a decision coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will have to make, but it takes a great to know a great. And while Purdy has some work to do to reach Lott or Montana status, he's certainly on the right track.

