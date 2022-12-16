Brock Purdy's huge third-down slide helped seal 49ers' win vs. Seahawks

Purdy's risky third-down slide helped seal win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the game on the line, Brock Purdy took matters into his own hands.

With 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, San Francisco's rookie quarterback rolled out right on a third-and-1 play, scrambling and sliding for a huge first-down conversion that would extend the 49ers' eventual game-winning drive.

Seattle challenged the initial ruling on the field after Purdy appeared to slide just short of the first-down marker, but the rookie quarterback wisely slid and held the ball out in front of him, allowing him to convert the first down.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Purdy credited coach Kyle Shanahan for the successful play call and admitted that, in hindsight, he should have dove rather than sliding on the play.

"Another pretty good play call by Kyle," Purdy said. "In a sense, fake a run, roll out right, you got Christian [McCaffrey] in the flat and my mindset is 'we just have to get this clock moving, get the chains.' So I knew I had whoever was chasing me beat. Going back I'd probably dive head-first, I made it a little too close with the slide with the ball out, but I'm glad we got the first down and had the change and the clock rolling. Credit to Kyle for the play call, man, that was a great play call in the right time."

Watching in real-time, Shanahan initially was confident that Purdy's slide was enough to convert the third down, but admittedly was nervous after Seattle challenged the ruling, hoping that the ball crossed the marker.

"I was there right by him though so I thought for sure he got the first down," Shanahan explained. "Then when they challenged it, it's always weird when guys are sliding because right when you start the slide is where that ball is, so I got nervous when that happened, but once I saw it on the scoreboard, he was starting to slide, but the ball was in front of him, so it was easy to see after that."

The ruling on the field quickly was confirmed and Purdy's savvy move helped the 49ers convert the biggest third down of the game.

