Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws

Purdy's first playoff start stats highlight Jimmy G's flaws originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy put together a historic performance in the 49ers' 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

The 23-year-old completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground. Additionally, Purdy's production under center in his first playoff game highlighted Jimmy Garoppolo's postseason flaws.

Garoppolo has played in six playoff contests with the 49ers and never had a 300-plus passing-yard performance or passed for three touchdowns. Furthermore, in one playoff game, Purdy equaled the veteran quarterback's four career postseason touchdowns.

Purdy's production against Seattle lent credence to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer's report that the 49ers are sticking with the Iowa State product regardless of Garoppolo's status.

"So Jimmy Garoppolo [is] really attacking his rehab aggressively, wants to get cleared in time to actually return later on this postseason," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff" before Saturday's game. "49ers [are] holding out hope that he could actually return [in the] NFC Championship Game, maybe [Super Bowl LVII], if they make it that far.

"However, I want to put 49ers fans at ease right now. If he returns, it is to be a backup, to back up Brock Purdy, not to be the starter. Again, this is Brock Purdy's team moving forward."

The 49ers are all in on Purdy and will ride Mr. Irrelevant's back, hoping he can take them to Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl LVII.

