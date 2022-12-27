Brock Purdy's fate as 49ers QB in 2023 not on Kyle Shanahan's mind yet

Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there.

Not yet, anyway.

“I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday when asked if he has thought about Purdy’s future role. “I’m thinking about how to try to get him ready for [practice on] Wednesday, man. It’s a great question. But, honestly, I don’t look ahead like that. We got a number of big games in front of us.”

The one thing that is certain: The 49ers feel confident with Purdy at quarterback for each of the big playoff games the team will play.

Once the season ends, then the attention will focus to how to handle the offseason with Purdy, Trey Lance (the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft) and anyone else who might enter the quarterback picture.

Since Purdy came off the sideline in place of Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco is 4-0. Purdy has started the past three games, and the offense hasn't slowed down with him under center.

On the season, Purdy has completed 77 of 115 pass attempts (67 percent) for 912 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. His passer rating is 103.3.

Beyond the numbers, Shanahan said he's impressed with how Purdy has managed difficult situations within the games, including the 49ers’ 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

“I thought Brock played well, real well,” Shanahan said. “He was smart with the ball.”

Purdy has shown a willingness to “let it rip,” Shanahan said. He also made wise, calculated decisions under duress against unblocked pass rushers.

“I thought he just did a great job of not doing anything stupid with some tough situations,” Shanahan said.

Purdy was limited in the 49ers’ Week 15 game at Seattle because of oblique and rib injuries. He felt better against the Commanders at Levi’s Stadium and made it out of the game feeling fine.

Purdy completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 234 yards with two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and an interception that came on a well-thrown pass that ricocheted off Jauan Jennings’ hands.

“I was real impressed with how Brock played,” Shanahan said. “Just talking to him the last two days, he got out healthy again. I think that should continue healing up, and I think he should be even better this week.”

The 49ers return to action Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

