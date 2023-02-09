Brock Purdy's decision to have surgery is 'right move,' Ian Rapoport believes

Rapoport explains why Purdy's surgery decision is right move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's note: Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan's full interview with Ian Rapoport will be available in Thursday's episode of the "49ers Talk" podcast.

Brock Purdy reportedly is set to undergo surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news Wednesday, and soon after, he joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan on "49ers Talk" from Super Bowl Radio Row to outline why that is the correct next step for the quarterback.

"I think it’s good. I think this is a better option than the non-surgical [route]," Rapoport told Maiocco and Chan. "There are quarterbacks in the NFL who have had similar injuries and have just rehabbed -- not surgery, not repairing the UCL and just strengthen everything around it. He’s going with surgery.

"I think it is the right move, and I think it will be helpful."

Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, took the league by storm once he became the 49ers' starting quarterback for good when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury on Dec. 4.

After the surgery, Purdy is expected to be able to throw the football again in three months. Rapoport reported that the 23-year-old quarterback also should be ready to get back on the field by the time training camp rolls around in August.

"He’s so young. He’s got such a bright future," Rapoport said. "I don’t know what he ends up being but there is a chance he ends up being very, very good.

"To just fix it is the right move. I think he’s going to be fine for the season. Honestly, even if he wasn’t fine from the start, it would still be worth it to me."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast